Justin Currie: Waived by Cleveland
The Browns waived Currie on Thursday.
Currie's dismissal clears a spot on the active roster for wide receiver Josh Gordon, who is set to return from suspension Sunday against the Chargers in what will be his first NFL appearance in almost three years. The reserve safety appeared in the Browns' loss to the Bengals last week, collecting one tackle across 14 special-teams snaps.
