Justin Davis: Signs with Cards' practice squad
Davis signed with Arizona's practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Davis had a solid performance in the Rams' preseason finale Thursday, rushing 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown in addition to a 14-yard reception. The 23-year-old had a very slim chance at making Los Angeles' roster -- what with their multitude of options in the backfield -- but now he can focus on developing with Arizona's practice squad.
