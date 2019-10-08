Ellis (knee) was waived off injured reserve by the Raiders on Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Ellis went down with the knee injury in late August and ended up on the shelf shortly thereafter. The 28-year-old played only six games in 2018 due to a foot injury, but he's now free to sign elsewhere once healthy.

