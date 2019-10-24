Play

Ellis (knee) had a workout with the Chargers on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Ellis was waived off injured reserve by the Raiders in early October but now appears recovered from the knee injury. The 28-year-old was limited to six games with Oakland last season due to a foot injury and totaled seven tackles.

