Justin Fields scared the Jets and Fantasy managers on Thursday when he suffered a toe injury in practice. He left the field on a cart and was reportedly limping, but all reports indicate it's not a long-term injury.

Coach Aaron Glenn said he "didn't know the severity of the injury, but I do know it's a toe on his right side." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Fields "suffered a dislocated toe. No fracture and not the big toe." And ESPN reporter Rich Cimini, who covers the Jets, reported that Fields' toe injury "is not significant, and he shouldn't be sidelined that long. They're hopeful that he will be ready for Week 1 against the Steelers."

We'll have to wait for the official timeline on Fields, but it sounds like he won't miss much time in the regular season, if at all. That's positive, and Fantasy managers can react accordingly with Fields and other prominent Jets, including Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson.

Prior to the toe injury, I had Fields ranked as QB10, and I will keep him there if he's healthy for Week 1. There's immense upside for Fields, who has breakout potential as the starter for the Jets.

As long as there are no potential limitations with his toe, Fields could lead all quarterbacks in rushing yards. He ran for 1,143 yards with Chicago in 2022, and he has averaged 50.2 rushing yards per game in his career, which is second in NFL history behind only Lamar Jackson (59.9) and Jayden Daniels (52.4).

Fields also has two seasons on his resume with at least 20.1 Fantasy points per game (2022 and 2023). And he averaged 24.5 Fantasy points per game in his final four starts in Pittsburgh last season.

The good thing about quarterbacks this season in one-quarterback leagues is you can pair Fields with a capable backup option like Brock Purdy, Jared Goff, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or C.J. Stroud and hopefully be fine if Fields suffers a setback.

Hopefully, Fields will start the majority of the season and stay healthy. And he could be a league-winner based on his rushing upside.

For Hall, he's worth drafting in late Round 3 or early Round 4. I have some concerns about Hall, but he remains a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

I don't buy Glenn's comments this offseason that he wants to use Hall, Braleon Allen and Isaiah Davis "as much as possible," but it's clear Hall could lose some work. And the addition of Fields could mean less receptions and rushing touchdowns for Hall, which is a problem.

That said, Hall still has plenty of potential, and he scored at least 18.3 PPR points in six of his first 11 games in 2024. But he also struggled down the stretch with four games of 10.5 PPR points or less in his final nine outings.

Wilson, who was the No. 21 PPR receiver in 2024 at 14.8 points per game, is also worth drafting toward the end of Round 3 or beginning of Round 4. And I'm hopeful his connection with Fields at Ohio State will work in the NFL.

In 2020, Fields' last season for the Buckeyes, he helped Wilson catch 43 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. In 2019, Wilson had 30 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns with Fields in 14 games.

Fields isn't the ideal quarterback to help dramatically increase Wilson's Fantasy outlook, but he remains a high-end No. 2 receiver in all leagues. In 2023 with the Bears, Fields helped D.J. Moore catch 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns on 136 targets, and hopefully Wilson can do something similar -- if not more.

If Fields were to miss any time then Tyrod Taylor would start for the Jets, and I would still value Hall and Wilson the same. Glenn appears confident in Taylor, and it doesn't sound like the Jets plan to add another quarterback on the roster as of now.

"Listen, we have an outstanding backup in Tyrod," Glenn said. "So the leadership that he brings ... listen, we're all good. We're all good."

Taylor would be an intriguing Fantasy option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if he were to start any games this year. He turns 36 in August, but he does have two seasons on his resume with at least 20.1 Fantasy points (2015 and 2016 with Buffalo).

But we hope Taylor remains in a reserve role this season and that Fields is fine. We'll continue to monitor his status, but for now you can draft Fields, Hall and Wilson as if Fields will be ready for Week 1.

As for any other Jets, I like Allen and Mason Taylor with late-round fliers. Allen is a good handcuff for Hall, and Taylor could be second on the team in targets behind Wilson, which is a plus for the rookie tight end.