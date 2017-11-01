Justin Hamilton: Heads to waivers
Hamilton was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday.
Hamilton played three games for the Eagles this season, his first action since entering the league in 2015. He was able to record four tackles (two solo) and a half sack in his limited action.
More News
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...