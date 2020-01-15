Justin Herbert: Participating in Senior Bowl
Herbert will participate in the upcoming Senior Bowl.
Herbert will have the opportunity to solidify his stock as the No.3 quarterback in the draft class behind LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. The Oregon product was a four-year starter in Eugene who capped off his senior year with a Rose Bowl win. He set career-highs in touchdown passes (32) and yards (3,471) while also completing 66.8 percent of his passes as a senior and he showcased strong mobility and athleticism throughout his career with 560 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He's not a perfect prospect, however. A four-year starter would ideally not have the lapses of inconsistent play that Herbert was susceptible even late in his career. But Herbert is toolsy with the prototypical frame, arm, and athleticism to go with high marks in leadership and intelligence. It's unlikely that even a stellar week in Mobile would leapfrog Herbert over the top quarterbacks in this class, but he can solidify his position and potentially rise up boards into the top-15 range on NFL big boards.
