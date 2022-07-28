Hilliard (ankle) was waived by the Giants on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hilliard spent the entirety of the 2021 campaign with the Giants organization, playing 15 snaps on special-teams while appearing in two games before being placed on IR in October. The linebacker appears to have struggled within Wink Martindale's 3-4 defense this year and will now look for a new squad. Wherever he ends up, Hilliard still has to serve a two-game suspension for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances last season.