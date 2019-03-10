Justin Houston: Axed by Chiefs

The Chiefs released Houston on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A third-round selection of the Chiefs in 2011, Houston exceeded expectations and then some, exploding for 43 sacks from 2012 through 2014 and posting at least 7.5 sacks in six of eight campaigns. The 6-foot-3, 258-pounder also impacted the game beyond his prowess as a pass rusher. In 102 regular-season contests, he tacked on 14 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, four interceptions (on 32 passes defended) and two defensive touchdowns. With his pick of the litter among NFL organizations, Houston should bolster whatever defense he joins as a free agent.

