Justin Hunter: Visiting with Cowboys
Hunter is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys this week, Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
A 2013 second-round pick, Hunter has played for three teams the past three seasons, unable to establish himself as anything more than an occasional deep/red-zone threat. He could make sense as a replacement for fellow free agent Brice Butler, who averaged 18.5 yards on 43 catches in his 36 games for Dallas the past three seasons. The Cowboys also are looking at Dontrelle Inman as an option to solidify their depth behind Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley.
More News
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Scores first TD this season•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: One reception in loss•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: See his first action of the season•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Steelers' Justin Hunter: Inactive for Week 1•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...