Hunter is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys this week, Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

A 2013 second-round pick, Hunter has played for three teams the past three seasons, unable to establish himself as anything more than an occasional deep/red-zone threat. He could make sense as a replacement for fellow free agent Brice Butler, who averaged 18.5 yards on 43 catches in his 36 games for Dallas the past three seasons. The Cowboys also are looking at Dontrelle Inman as an option to solidify their depth behind Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley.