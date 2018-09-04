Justin Jackson: Cut loose by Chargers
The Chargers have waived Jackson, the team's official site reports.
A seventh-round selection, Jackson missed most of training camp and the preseason as he battled a hamstring injury. As a result, he has missed out on a 53-man roster spot with the club and will now have to look for work elsewhere.
