Justin Jackson: Joins Chargers practice squad
Jackson cleared waivers Tuesday and joined the Chargers' practice squad, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson was drafted by the Chargers in the seventh round, but was unable to earn a spot on their 53-man roster to start the year. However, he is now set to work on the practice unit throughout the season, and potentially work his way up to the roster depending on injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.
