Layne was released by the Panthers from the reserve/did not report list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Lane was picked up off waivers from the Eagles in December of 2022 but he failed to report to Carolina. The 25-year-old appeared in 9 games last season, also seeing stints with the Giants and Bears, mainly contributing on special teams. He'll now have the opportunity to earn a chance with another team.