March-Lillard was released by the Raiders on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
March-Lillard signed with the Raiders in January, but has been let go in favor of the signing of fellow linebacker Kenny Young. March-Lillard spent time with the Titans, 49ers and Saints last season, appearing in a total of two games. The six-year veteran previously had a three-year stretch from 2018 to 2020 with the Cowboys where he was a regular contributor on special teams. He'll now look to earn a spot elsewhere for next season.