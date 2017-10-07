Play

March-Lillard was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday.

March-Lillard was signed Sept. 27 to add some linebacker depth for the Seahawks, and exclusively played special teams during his lone game with the team. Seattle needed to make room for defensive end Branden Jackson, with Cliff Avril (neck) looking at an extended absence.

