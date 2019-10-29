The Raiders waived Phillips (knee) with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Phillips played exclusively for the Raiders on special teams, and was diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury following Sunday's loss to the Texans. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 24-year-old will look for another shot elsewhere when healthy.

