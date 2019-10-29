Justin Phillips: Gets injury settlement
The Raiders waived Phillips (knee) with an injury settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Phillips played exclusively for the Raiders on special teams, and was diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury following Sunday's loss to the Texans. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 24-year-old will look for another shot elsewhere when healthy.
