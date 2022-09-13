The Steelers waived Rigg from their practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Rigg spent time with the Bengals throughout training camp and preseason, but he was later waived by the team prior to the NFL's 53-man roster deadline in late-August. The rookie tight end joined the Steelers' practice squad the following Thursday, but his tenure in Pittsburgh came to a close after the team waived him Tuesday. He'll now wait for another opportunity across the league to make his NFL debut.