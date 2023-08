The Titans waived Rigg on Sunday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Rigg hauled in just one catch for five yards in the Titans' preseason opener against the Bears on Aug. 12. It was always an uphill battle to crack a depth role at tight end against Trevon Wesco and Josh Whyle. Once he clears waivers, Rigg will look to land on another team's practice squad.