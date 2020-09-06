The Patriots signed Rohrwasser and Nick Folk to the practice squad Sunday, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rohrwasser and Folk were both cut Saturday after having spent training camp competing for the starting kicker gig. Now both back with New England on the practice squad, it's likely that whomever of Rohrwasser or Folk is able to impress more over the next week will be activated for Sept. 13's season opener against Miami. Of course, the Patriots could always opt to bring in another kicker before Week 1.