Both Rohrwasser and Nick Folk have been let go by the Patriots, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Initial reports relayed that Rohrwasser was in line to be waived, which appeared to result in Folk landing the team's kicking job. However, subsequent reports revealed the Patriots' plans to trim both players off the team's initial roster. Rohrwasser is thus a practice squad candidate, while New England may either bring Folk back at some point or add a new kicker, with quite a few currently available following NFL cut-downs.