Rohrwasser was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday.
The Patriots will stick with Nick Folk in the 2021 season, so Rohrwasser -- their 2020 fifth-round pick -- will leave the team before he made his NFL debut. Rohrwasser was quite good in his senior year at Marshall, connecting on 18 of 21 field-goal attempts (86 percent).
