Senior (knee) was waived/injured by the Seahawks on Monday.

A sixth-round pick out of Mississippi State, Senior struggled to stay healthy during his short stint in Seattle. There's a chance another team could bring him aboard via a waiver claim, but it seems more likely that he'll go unclaimed and revert to the Seahawks' injured reserve list.

