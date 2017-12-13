Justin Senior: Reaches injury settlement
The Seahawks waived Senior (knee) off injured reserve Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Senior, a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks this past offseason, landed on injured reserve prior to the season commencing. The Mississippi State product will now be free to look for new opportunities.
