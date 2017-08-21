Justin Senior: Waived/injured by Seattle
Senior (knee) was waived/injured by the Seahawks on Monday.
A sixth round pick this year, Senior struggled to stay healthy during his short stint in Seattle. There's a chance another team could bring him in but that seems rather optimistic at the moment.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...