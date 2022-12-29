Shaffer (undisclosed) was restored to the Falcons' practice squad from their practice squad injured list Wednesday.
Shaffer was placed on Atlanta's practice squad injured list Nov. 21 with an undisclosed issue but has presumably recovered and is now eligible for elevation. The Georgia product was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons in this year's draft and could see some time on the NFL roster over the final two weeks since Atlanta has been eliminated from playoff contention. With guards Chuma Edoga (knee) headed for IR and Jalen Mayfield (back) out for the season, there is some need for depth along Atlanta's offensive line.