The Raiders waived Shorter on Monday.

The move corresponds with the Raiders signing veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett to the active roster. Shorter was signed to the Raiders' active roster in early September after initially failing to make the 53-man squad at the end of training camp, though he mostly saw the field on special teams. Assuming he clears waivers, the third-year pro will look to join a team in need of depth at special teams and wide receiver.