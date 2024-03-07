The Broncos are releasing Simmons in a move that frees up $14.5 million in cap space, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old safety had one year remaining on the four-year, $61 million contract that he signed in 2021 after being franchise-tagged for a second straight offseason. Simmons has long been regarded as one of the league's better safeties, with multiple interceptions in each of his eight pro seasons (30 overall) and at least 69 tackles seven years in a row. He may be past his prime but shouldn't have a hard time finding another starting job.