Sumpter (undisclosed) was waived by the Rams with a non-football injury designation Wednesday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Sumpter was originally signed as an undrafted free agent, and will hit waivers for any team to scoop him up. The Kennesaw State product caught 21 passes for 316 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

