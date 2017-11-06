Justin Thomas: Joins Pittsburgh's practice squad
The Steelers signed Thomas to their practice squad Monday.
Thomas previously attended training camp with the Steelers, who cut the former Georgia Tech quarterback prior to the regular-season opener. The organization will bring him back onto the practice squad and continue to oversee his development as a receiver, but even if Thomas receives a promotion to the 53-man roster at some point, he's not expected to earn a meaningful role in the Pittsburgh offense.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...