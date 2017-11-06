The Steelers signed Thomas to their practice squad Monday.

Thomas previously attended training camp with the Steelers, who cut the former Georgia Tech quarterback prior to the regular-season opener. The organization will bring him back onto the practice squad and continue to oversee his development as a receiver, but even if Thomas receives a promotion to the 53-man roster at some point, he's not expected to earn a meaningful role in the Pittsburgh offense.

