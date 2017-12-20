The Steelers signed Thomas to their practice squad Tuesday.

The addition of Thomas will bring another healthy wideout into the organization with Antonio Brown (lower leg) set to miss at least a week of action, but several dominoes need to fall before the former Georgia Tech quarterback has any role in the Pittsburgh passing attack. Instead, Thomas' main focus will likely be impressing the coaching staff in practices down the stretch with the hope of earning an invite to training camp next summer.

