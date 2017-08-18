Play

Thomas was waived by the Rams on Friday, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Thomas was waived along with fellow receiver C.J. Germany to make room for a pair of defensive signings. Thomas was seen as a long shot to make the team's final roster and will now be on the open market for the second time this offseason.

