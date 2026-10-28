Tucker agreed Wednesday to sign with Kansas City's practice squad, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Though Harrison Butker is expected to retain the Chiefs' kicking job heading into Sunday's game in Denver, he's lost some job security after missing six kicks (five field goals, one extra point) through the team's first six games. Kansas City worked out three kickers this week and ultimately settled on bringing aboard Tucker as an insurance option on the practice squad. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, the 36-year-old Tucker hasn't seen NFL action since the 2024 season, when he connected on just 73.3 percent of his field-goal attempts as a member of the Ravens.