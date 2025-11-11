The NFL reinstated Tucker on Tuesday after he served a 10-game suspension, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After a 13-year run in Baltimore, Tucker was released in May before the NFL suspended him a month later for violating the league's personal conduct policy. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Tucker ranks fourth in NFL history with a 89.1 percent conversion rate on field goals, but he's coming off a career-worst 2024 campaign in which he missed eight of 30 field-goal tries and two of his 62 point-after attempts. The 35-year-old kicker's declining accuracy coupled with his off-field baggage could limit interest from teams even though his suspension has now been lifted.