Justin Vogel: Dumped by 49ers
Vogel was waived by San Francisco on Monday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Vogel signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in March, but his departure comes as little surprise after the team drafted Mitch Wishnowsky in the fourth round Saturday. The 25-year-old remained a free agent last season after averaging 44.4 yards on 71 punt attempts with the Packers in 2017.
