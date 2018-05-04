Justin Vogel: Waived by Green Bay
Vogel was waived by the Packers on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Vogel is coming off a stellar 2017 season with the Packers where he set the franchise record for net punting average. However, Green Bay elected to draft JK Scott -- who was widely considered the best punter in his class -- in the fifth round of this year's draft, which made Vogel expendable. Vogel will now be subject to the league's waiver system, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's ultimately claimed by another organization.
