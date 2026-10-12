The Chiefs signed Watson to the practice squad Monday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watson failed to make the Texans' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he'll get another opportunity with the Chiefs on the practice squad. The veteran wide receiver played three seasons in Kansas City from 2022 to 2024, and in that span, he caught 64 passes on 119 targets for 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns across 50 regular-season games (20 starts). Watson would be a top candidate for elevation to the Chiefs' active roster if Rashee Rice (hamstring) is not cleared to play against the Chargers on Sunday.