Justin Zimmer: Signs with Falcons practice squad
Zimmer joined Atlanta's practice squad on Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.
The third-year man will get another shot to earn his way onto the 53-man roster after being waived in favor of Michael Bennett earlier this week. With a number of defensive linemen already having dealt with injuries in the early going -- Grady Jarrett (ankle), Takkarist McKinley (groin) -- Atlanta add depths with a player who made a positive impression during the preseason with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.
