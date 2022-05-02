Kansas City will sign Ross (foot) as an undrafted free agent Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Ross was a standout at times during his career at Clemson, and if not for a significant history of injuries accumulated in college, he doubtless would've been selected during April's draft. As things stand, Ross instead will have to work his way up from the bottom of the Chiefs' offseason depth chart as a UDFA. The wideout currently is recovering from surgery undergone to address a stress fracture in his foot, and he missed the entire 2020 season due to a serious neck injury.