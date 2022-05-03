GM Brett Veach relayed that Ross (foot), who the Chiefs added as an undrafted free agent, is medically cleared to take the field, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Veach noted of the Clemson product that "talent-wise, as long as he stays healthy, he'll have a shot.'' Teicher also notes that Ross, who once was considered a candidate to be an early-round draft choice, was diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine in the spring of 2020 -- which led to him missing a season -- and was then limited last year by a stress fracture in his foot. With Kansas City, the 6-foot-4, 205-pounder will look to secure a spot in a re-tooled wideout corps currently led by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and 2022 second-rounder Skyy Moore.