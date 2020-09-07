Green has signed to the Falcons' practice squad, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The undrafted free agent from Albany was unable to catch on with Atlanta's 53-man roster, as the Falcons elected to sign zero undrafted rookies amidst an abbreviated offseason. Green is, however, one of just two receivers so far signed to the Falcons' practice squad, joining fellow rookie Chris Rowland on the 16-man reserve roster. He'll remain situated in a developmental role during 2020 unless there are significant injury troubles at wide receiver. Green may also find the field in the more immediate term if he can prove himself as a difference-maker on special teams during practice.