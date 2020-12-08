site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: juwan-johnson-headed-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Juwan Johnson: Headed to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Johnson reverted back to New Orlean's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Johnson was on the field for 20 offensive snaps and 13 on special teams, but he failed to record a catch. This marked the third game he's played in this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read