Juwan Johnson: Heading to Big Easy

Johnson is expected to sign with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Johnson was limited to eight games each of the past two seasons and totaled 55 catches for 819 yards and five touchdowns in that span, so it wasn't a major surprise he wasn't selected during the 2020 NFL Draft. He'll likely be competing for a spot on the practice squad in training camp.

