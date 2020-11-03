Johnson reverted to New Orleans' practice squad Monday after recording one catch for five yards during Sunday's 26-23 overtime win against the Bears, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Johnson's workload was certainly encouraging, as the 24-year-old led all Saints skill-position players in fielding 64 of 74 offensive snaps. His three targets were also tied for fourth most on the team, but New Orleans may be getting some of its perimeter weapons back this week in a road trip to Tampa Bay -- most notably, Michael Thomas (hamstring), who has potential to make his first appearance since the season opener after logging limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday of last week.