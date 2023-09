Winfree reverted to the Colts' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Winfree was active in Week 3 for the third time this season, with all of his snaps over his past two contests coming on special teams. He's yet to record a stat on the campaign. In order for Winfree to be on the team's active roster again this year, the Colts would need to sign him to their 53-man roster.