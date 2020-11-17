Winfree reverted to the Packers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Winfree garnered seven snaps on the offensive side and 10 more on special teams during a 24-20 win over the Jaguars on Sunday, providing the second-year man out of Colorado with his first game appearance of 2020. A sixth-round pick of Denver in last April's draft, Winfree could be activated again for a Week 11 matchup against the Colts if Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) and Allen Lazard (abdomen) prove unable to go at the receiver position.