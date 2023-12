Winfree was waived by the Colts on Saturday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Winfree hadn't appeared in a game in almost a month, so it's no surprise that Indianapolis decided to part ways with the 27-year-old wideout. The fourth-year pro appeared in seven games for the Colts this season, failing to haul in his only target and playing 90 total snaps (21 offensive and 69 on special teams).