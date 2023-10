The Colts cut Winfree from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Winfree was elevated to Indy's active roster for the first three games of the season, but he only saw five snaps of action in Week 1. He then spent the previous two weeks on the practice squad, and apparently the team has decided to move on. The 27-year-old previously had stints with the Broncos and Packers before landing with the Colts in the offseason.