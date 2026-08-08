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Juwann Winfree: Gets look from Houston

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Texans hosted Winfree (hand) for a workout Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Winfree spent a brief amount of time with the Texans during last year's training camp before being waived from the team's injured reserve in early September. He was working through a hand injury at the time but appears to have fully recovered from the injury and is looking to catch on with a team for the 2026 season. Winfree last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Colts, appearing in eight games while failing to haul in his lone target.

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