Winfree (groin) was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.comreports.
The Broncos invested significant draft capital this past offseason in re-tooling its wide receiver corps, so it's not surprising to see the 2019 sixth-round pick hit waivers. Expect Winfree to possibly return to the team as part of the practice squad should he pass through waivers.
