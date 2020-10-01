site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Juwann Winfree: Links with practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 1, 2020
The Packers signed
Winfree (groin) to the practice squad Thursday.
Winfree was selected in the sixth round of the 2019
NFL Draft by Denver, but the team didn't opt to retain him for 2020. The second-year pro will now get a chance to continue his development on Green Bay's practice squad. More News
